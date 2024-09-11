Comms Group Ltd. Showcases at Investor Webinar

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.

Comms Group Ltd. (ASX:CCG) is set to participate in the ShareCafe Hidden Gems Webinar on September 13, 2024, where CEO Peter McGrath will share insights and financial updates on the company’s cloud-based IT and communications services. Interested parties can join the event live via Zoom to discover the latest developments from Comms Group and other prominent micro/mid cap companies. A recording of the webinar will be accessible post-event for those unable to attend live.

