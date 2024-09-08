Comms Group Ltd. Seeks Quotation for New Shares

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) (AU:CCG) has released an update.

Comms Group Ltd., an Australian entity, has applied for the quotation of 470,000 newly issued ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the code CCG, following the easing of restrictions previously placed on employee incentive scheme securities. The application was officially announced on September 8, 2024, marking a new development for the company’s stock market engagement.

