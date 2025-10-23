Comms Group Limited Schedules 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Comms Group Ltd. (Australia) ( (AU:CCG) ) has provided an update.

Comms Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 25, 2025. The meeting will be conducted as a hybrid event, allowing both in-person and online participation. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the approval of a new employee incentive scheme and additional placement capacity. These resolutions aim to strengthen the company’s governance and operational capabilities, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about Comms Group Ltd. (Australia)

Comms Group Limited is an Australian company operating in the telecommunications industry. It provides communication services and solutions, focusing on enhancing connectivity for businesses and organizations.

Average Trading Volume: 491,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$36.84M

