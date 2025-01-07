Commerzbank Announces Pre-Stabilisation for Green Senior Notes

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Commerzbank ( (DE:CBK) ) has shared an announcement.

Commerzbank AG has announced a pre-stabilisation notice for its Non-Preferred Green Senior Notes, with the stabilisation period expected to start on January 7, 2025. The stabilisation process is aimed at supporting the market price of the securities and involves coordinating with several banks including Natixis, Santander, and TD Securities, with trading to occur on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

More about Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG is a major German bank operating in the financial services industry. It offers a wide range of products, including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking services. The bank is known for its focus on serving corporate clients and providing international financial solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 0.36%

Average Trading Volume: 2,026,309

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €18.56B

Learn more about CBK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.