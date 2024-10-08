Commerzbank Announces Erste Group Securities Stabilisation

Commerzbank (DE:CBK) has released an update.

Commerzbank AG has announced a pre-stabilisation notice for Erste Group Bank AG’s upcoming issuance of subordinated callable fixed rate reset Notes, which may involve market stabilisation actions including over-allotment to support the securities’ market price post-issuance. The stabilisation period is set to begin on October 8, 2024, and will not exceed 30 days from the issue date. The aim is to maintain pricing stability for this new EUR benchmark offering, which is expected to carry a triple-B rating across major agencies.

