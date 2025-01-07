Commercial Vehicle Group announces new organizational structure

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Commercial Vehicle Group ( (CVGI) ).

Commercial Vehicle Group has announced a new organizational structure to enhance alignment with its customers and end markets, effective January 1, 2025. This restructuring involves reorganizing vertical business units into three operating divisions: Global Electrical Systems, Global Seating, and Trim Systems and Components, with the aim of enhancing clarity, focus, and aligning costs with the company’s current revenue profile. The new structure is expected to accelerate operational momentum and drive growth through a product-focused, customer-centric enterprise strategy.

More about Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) is a diversified industrial products and services company that provides solutions to complex design, engineering, and manufacturing problems. The company focuses on delivering positive changes for its customers, industries, and communities.

YTD Price Performance: -2.16%

Average Trading Volume: 311,107

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $77.97M

