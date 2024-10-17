Commercial Metals Reports Strong Q4 Earnings Amid Challenges

An announcement from Commercial Metals Company ( (CMC) ) is now available.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) reported fourth-quarter 2024 net earnings of $103.9 million, supported by stable construction activity in North America despite pressures from declining steel prices. The company achieved significant cost management improvements in Europe, while the Emerging Businesses Group saw its most profitable quarter. CMC’s strategic initiatives, including the Transform, Advance, Grow program, are expected to drive future value. The company ended the year with strong cash flow and increased shareholder distributions, although macroeconomic uncertainties cloud the near-term outlook.

