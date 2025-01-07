Commercial Metals Reports Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results

Commercial Metals ( (CMC) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Commercial Metals presented to its investors.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the construction sector, specializing in the production and distribution of steel and other metal products across the United States and Central Europe.

The company recently reported its fiscal first-quarter 2025 results, highlighting a net loss primarily due to a substantial litigation expense. Despite this setback, CMC notes positive developments in their strategic growth initiatives and operational performance improvements.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a net loss of $175.7 million, significantly impacted by a $265.0 million litigation charge. Excluding this charge, adjusted earnings stood at $88.5 million. CMC’s consolidated core EBITDA was $210.7 million, with a core EBITDA margin of 11.0%. The company experienced growth in North American finished steel shipments, driven by increased construction activity, although margins were impacted by lower steel pricing.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet with $856.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and returned $71.0 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. CMC’s management remains optimistic about the future, citing a robust pipeline of construction projects and progress in their Transform, Advance, and Grow (TAG) program, expected to yield financial benefits in fiscal 2025.

Looking ahead, CMC anticipates a temporary decline in financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 due to seasonal trends, but expresses confidence in long-term growth prospects supported by expected improvements in construction demand and business sentiment.