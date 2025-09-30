Commercial Metals Faces Adverse Ruling in Litigation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Commercial Metals Company ( (CMC) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, Commercial Metals Company received an adverse ruling on its post-trial motions in the Pacific Steel Group litigation, with the court upholding a previous jury verdict in favor of Pacific Steel Group from November 5, 2024. CMC expressed disappointment with the outcome and plans to appeal the decision, emphasizing its commitment to defending its business practices and integrity.

The most recent analyst rating on (CMC) stock is a Hold with a $62.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Commercial Metals Company stock, see the CMC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CMC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CMC is a Outperform.

Commercial Metals Company has a moderate overall stock score driven by strong technical momentum and a solid balance sheet. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and declining revenue and profitability margins pose risks. The earnings call and corporate events provide a mixed but generally positive outlook, with strategic initiatives potentially enhancing future performance.

More about Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is an innovative solutions provider focused on building a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. With a manufacturing network primarily in the United States and Central Europe, CMC offers products and technologies to meet the reinforcement needs of the global construction sector, supporting various applications including infrastructure, residential, industrial, and energy generation.

Average Trading Volume: 929,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.41B

