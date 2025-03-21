Commercial Metals Company Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results

Commercial Metals ( (CMC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Commercial Metals presented to its investors.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a leading manufacturer in the steel industry, providing innovative solutions for the global construction sector through its extensive manufacturing network in the United States and Central Europe.

In its second quarter of fiscal 2025, CMC reported net earnings of $25.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, with adjusted earnings of $29.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.8 billion. Despite a challenging economic environment, the company maintained solid performance driven by strong demand in the North American construction market and strategic cost management efforts.

Key highlights from the quarter include a 3.3% increase in finished steel shipments in North America, a breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the Europe Steel Group due to effective cost management, and improved profitability in the Emerging Businesses Group. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the Transform, Advance, and Grow (TAG) program, have positively impacted its fiscal 2025 performance, contributing to higher margins and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, CMC’s management remains optimistic about the future, anticipating a rebound in financial results in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company expects improved margins and demand trends, particularly in the North American steel market, as it enters the spring and summer construction seasons. CMC’s strong balance sheet and liquidity position further support its growth prospects in the coming quarters.

