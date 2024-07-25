Commerce Resources Extends $2M Private Placement

Commerce Resources (TSE:CCE) has released an update.

Commerce Resources Corp. has extended the deadline for its non-brokered private placement offering of up to 16 million Units, aiming to raise approximately $2 million. The new deadline is now set for August 26, 2024, offering investors the opportunity to purchase Units that include one common share and a purchase warrant. Additionally, the company has appointed Churchill SIG Pty Ltd. as the exclusive lead manager to facilitate a part of this offering.

