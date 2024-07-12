Comforia Residential REIT Announces Asset Transactions

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. (JP:3282) has released an update.

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. (CRR) managed by TLC REIT Management Inc. has decided to expand its portfolio through the purchase of five beneficial interests in real estate trusts for a total of 9,746,000 thousand yen, while also divesting one asset named COMFORIA OGIMACHI for 1,560,000 thousand yen. The transactions, meant to ensure stable earnings and growth, involve properties scheduled for completion between August and November 2024, with financing through new investment units, borrowings, and cash on hand. The sale of COMFORIA OGIMACHI is aimed at reallocating capital to more competitive properties and will result in a cash distribution to unitholders.

