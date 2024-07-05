Comforia REIT Partners with Luup for Sustainable Mobility

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. (JP:3282) has released an update.

Comforia Residential REIT, Inc. (CRR) has partnered with Luup, Inc. to introduce micromobility sharing services at its properties, aiming to enhance tenant convenience and community vitality while supporting Sustainable Development Goals. This strategic move, a first among Japanese REITs, is expected to have only a minor impact on CRR’s mid-term financial forecasts.

