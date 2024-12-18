Comet Ridge Raises $12 Million, Adjusts Warrant Prices

Comet Ridge Ltd (AU:COI) has released an update.

Comet Ridge Limited has successfully raised $12 million through a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors, issuing over 85 million new shares at $0.14 each. The company also announced an adjustment to the exercise price of its Tranche 1 Warrants, reducing it from $0.165 to $0.1539, effective 27 December 2024. This move reflects strategic financial management aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

