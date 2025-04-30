Comerica Shareholders Approve Key Decisions at Annual Meeting

The latest update is out from Comerica ( (CMA) ).

Comerica Incorporated held its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 29, 2025, where it was decided to reduce the Board size to eleven directors following the end of Nancy Avila’s term. During the meeting, shareholders voted on several matters, including the election of eleven directors, the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent accounting firm for 2025, and the approval of executive compensation, all of which were approved.

Comerica’s stock score reflects a solid financial foundation with strong revenue growth and reduced debt. However, recent declines in income and cash flow, alongside bearish technical indicators, pose challenges. Attractive valuation and stable earnings performance provide some balance, but muted loan demand and economic uncertainties remain concerns.

YTD Price Performance: -11.85%

Average Trading Volume: 2,228,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.06B

