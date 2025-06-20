Comcast Shareholders Approve Stock Plan Amendment

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Comcast ( (CMCSA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

At Comcast‘s annual meeting of shareholders on June 18, 2025, an amendment to the Comcast-NBCUniversal 2011 Employee Stock Purchase Plan was approved, increasing the number of shares available from 24.2 million to 34.2 million. Additionally, all director nominees were elected, Deloitte & Touche LLP was ratified as the independent auditor for 2025, and the advisory vote on executive compensation was approved. However, shareholder proposals regarding the ‘CEO pay ratio factor’ in executive compensation and the adoption of a policy for an independent chair were not approved.

The most recent analyst rating on (CMCSA) stock is a Buy with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Comcast stock, see the CMCSA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CMCSA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CMCSA is a Outperform.

Comcast’s overall stock score of 76 reflects strong financial performance and strategic initiatives highlighted in the earnings call. While the technical analysis indicates mixed signals, the valuation suggests the stock is undervalued, offering potential for investors. The company’s focus on growth areas and maintaining financial stability are key strengths, though challenges in customer retention and advertising revenue require monitoring.

More about Comcast

Comcast is a leading telecommunications conglomerate, primarily focused on cable television, broadband internet, and broadcasting services through its subsidiary NBCUniversal. The company operates in the media and technology industry, serving a broad market with a focus on entertainment and connectivity solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 23,801,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $127.9B

