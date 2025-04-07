Comba Telecom Maintains Stable Share Capital in March 2025

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings ( (HK:2342) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited reported no changes in its authorized or registered share capital for March 2025, maintaining a total of 5 billion ordinary shares with a par value of HKD 0.1 each, amounting to a share capital of HKD 500 million. This stability in share capital indicates a steady financial position, potentially reassuring stakeholders about the company’s current market standing and operational stability.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing wireless communication solutions and services. The company focuses on offering products such as base station antennas, subsystems, and wireless enhancement solutions, primarily targeting network operators and enterprises globally.

YTD Price Performance: 183.75%

Average Trading Volume: 639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $623.7M

