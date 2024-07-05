Comba Telecom Maintains Stable Share Capital

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings (HK:2342) has released an update.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited has reported no change in their authorised/registered share capital for the month of June 2024, maintaining a total of 5 billion ordinary shares, each with a par value of HKD 0.1, culminating in a total share capital of HKD 500 million. This financial update was submitted to the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited as a new submission on the 5th of July 2024.

For further insights into HK:2342 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.