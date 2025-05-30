Columbus McKinnon Faces Antitrust Review for Acquisition

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Columbus Mckinnon ( (CMCO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 10, 2025, Columbus McKinnon Corporation announced its agreement to acquire Kito Crosby Limited by purchasing all of its issued and outstanding equity. The acquisition process is currently under review by the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, which issued a Second Request for additional information on May 28, 2025. This request extends the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act until compliance is achieved. Columbus McKinnon is working closely with the Antitrust Division to expedite the review process, with the acquisition’s completion contingent upon regulatory approval and other customary conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (CMCO) stock is a Hold with a $35.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on CMCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CMCO is a Neutral.

Columbus McKinnon shows potential through revenue growth and strategic acquisitions, yet faces challenges in profitability and cash flow. Technical analysis indicates weak market sentiment, and the high P/E ratio suggests valuation concerns. The acquisition of Kito Crosby offers long-term promise, but near-term pressures persist.

More about Columbus Mckinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a New York-based company operating in the industrial sector, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of material handling products and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 531,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $448.6M

