Colowide Co. Boosts Capital for Strategic M&A Expansion

Colowide Co., Ltd. has announced the successful subscription of 2,550,000 new shares in a third-party allotment following a Board of Directors’ resolution. The allotment will increase the company’s capital by approximately ¥2.08 billion and its capital reserve by the same amount, with the total proceeds aimed to support M&A activities and expand the group’s business by September 2026. Any remaining funds after M&A activities will be directed towards repaying borrowings by March 2027.

