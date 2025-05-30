Color Star Technology Appoints Samantha Huang as New CEO

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Color Star Technology ( (ADD) ).

On May 30, 2025, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Louis Luo as CEO, with no disagreements cited as the reason for his departure. Samantha Huang, a board member since March 2025, was appointed as the new CEO. Huang brings extensive leadership experience from her previous roles, including her tenure as President at BK FOOD INC. Her appointment is expected to bring strategic direction to the company, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 1,077,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.92M

