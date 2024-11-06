COLOPL Revamps Management for Corporate Growth

COLOPL (JP:3668) has released an update.

COLOPL, Inc. is undergoing significant management changes to boost business promotion and strengthen corporate governance, including introducing a senior executive officer system and increasing the ratio of outside directors. The company aims for rapid decision-making and flexible business execution to enhance corporate value, with current leader Naruatsu Baba reappointed as Board Chairman and Chief Creator. These changes will be formalized at the upcoming shareholders’ meeting in December 2024.

