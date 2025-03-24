Colombier Acquisition Corp II Announces GrabAGun Merger

The latest announcement is out from Colombier Acquisition Corp II Class A ( (CLBR) ).

Colombier Acquisition Corp II and GrabAGun.com announced a business combination agreement on January 6, 2025, aiming to transition GrabAGun into a public company under the name GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc. The parties plan to list shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols ‘PEW’ and ‘PEWW’. The announcement also included the nomination of notable individuals to the board of directors, pending shareholder approval. This strategic move is expected to enhance GrabAGun’s market positioning and operational capabilities, though it is subject to various risks and regulatory approvals.

More about Colombier Acquisition Corp II Class A

GrabAGun.com, operated by Metroplex Trading Company LLC, is a Texas-based company specializing in the sale of firearms and related products. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and transitioning to a public company through a business combination with Colombier Acquisition Corp II.

YTD Price Performance: -9.92%

Average Trading Volume: 254,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $225.9M

For a thorough assessment of CLBR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com