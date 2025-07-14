CollPlant Strengthens North American Operations with New Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Collplant Holdings ( (CLGN) ) has provided an update.

On July 14, 2025, CollPlant Biotechnologies announced the appointment of Bowman Bagley as Vice President, Commercial North America. This new role aims to enhance the company’s commercial strategy and market presence in North America, focusing on sales, marketing, and logistics for rhCollagen-based products. Bagley’s extensive experience in collagen-based biomaterials and his leadership roles in genomics and tissue engineering are expected to bolster CollPlant’s growth strategy, particularly in expanding their bioinks portfolio and rhCollagen sales. This strategic appointment is anticipated to drive long-term value for shareholders and strengthen CollPlant’s position in the regenerative and aesthetic medicine markets.

CollPlant Biotechnologies is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on developing innovative products using non-animal-derived recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen). Their proprietary plant-based genetic engineering technology supports advancements in 3D bioprinting, tissue repair, and medical aesthetics. The company is known for its strategic partnerships, including a notable agreement with Allergan for dermal and soft tissue fillers.

