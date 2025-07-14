tiprankstipranks
CollPlant Strengthens North American Operations with New Leadership

Story Highlights
CollPlant Strengthens North American Operations with New Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Collplant Holdings ( (CLGN) ) has provided an update.

On July 14, 2025, CollPlant Biotechnologies announced the appointment of Bowman Bagley as Vice President, Commercial North America. This new role aims to enhance the company’s commercial strategy and market presence in North America, focusing on sales, marketing, and logistics for rhCollagen-based products. Bagley’s extensive experience in collagen-based biomaterials and his leadership roles in genomics and tissue engineering are expected to bolster CollPlant’s growth strategy, particularly in expanding their bioinks portfolio and rhCollagen sales. This strategic appointment is anticipated to drive long-term value for shareholders and strengthen CollPlant’s position in the regenerative and aesthetic medicine markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLGN) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Collplant Holdings stock, see the CLGN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CLGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLGN is a Underperform.

Collplant Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily driven by its poor financial performance and unattractive valuation. The stock is further pressured by weak technical indicators. Without positive earnings call insights or corporate events to offset these negatives, the company faces significant challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on CLGN stock, click here.

More about Collplant Holdings

CollPlant Biotechnologies is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on developing innovative products using non-animal-derived recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen). Their proprietary plant-based genetic engineering technology supports advancements in 3D bioprinting, tissue repair, and medical aesthetics. The company is known for its strategic partnerships, including a notable agreement with Allergan for dermal and soft tissue fillers.

Average Trading Volume: 110,305

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $18.31M

For a thorough assessment of CLGN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

