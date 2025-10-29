Collective Mining Expands Apollo System and Plans Extensive 2026 Drilling Campaign

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Collective Mining ( (TSE:CNL) ) is now available.

Collective Mining has announced the results of thirteen diamond drill holes at its Apollo system, revealing significant mineralization and expanding the system’s western side by up to 50 metres. The company plans an extensive drilling campaign of up to 100,000 metres in 2026 across its Guayabales and San Antonio projects, with a maiden resource estimate for Apollo expected by the end of the year. This development is poised to enhance the company’s resource base and strengthen its position in the mining sector, potentially unlocking substantial value for stakeholders.

Collective Mining Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and development of gold, silver, copper, and tungsten deposits, with a significant emphasis on its projects in Caldas, Colombia, particularly the Guayabales and San Antonio projects.

