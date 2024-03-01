Collective Audience Expands with BeOp Acquisition Deal

Collective Audience (CAUD) has shared an announcement.

Collective Audience, Inc., a Delaware-based corporation, has initiated a strategic move to acquire BeOp, a French company known for its conversational advertising technology. The acquisition is set to be completed through a binding Letter of Intent, with the transaction including an exclusive license for Collective Audience to commercialize BeOp’s software in North America. The deal consists of a €2,000,000 payment in restricted stock, potential additional earn-out shares contingent on BeOp’s financial performance, and a €400,000 holdback for indemnification claims. This acquisition is subject to various conditions, including debt restructuring and court approvals, and aims to create synergies and enhance the financial performance of both companies.

