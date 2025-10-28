Coliwoo Holdings Launches IPO on SGX Mainboard

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from LHN Limited ( (SG:41O) ) is now available.

Coliwoo Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of LHN Limited, has launched an initial public offering (IPO) on the Singapore Exchange Mainboard at 60 cents per share. The IPO aims to raise approximately S$101 million, with proceeds intended for business expansion, loan repayment, and general working capital. The offering includes cornerstone investments from several prominent firms, indicating strong market confidence in Coliwoo’s growth potential.

LHN Limited, incorporated in Singapore, is a leading co-living operator under the brand Coliwoo. The company focuses on providing co-living spaces and is expanding its operations through leased, owned, and joint venture properties in existing and new markets.

