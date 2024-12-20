Colibri Resource to Begin Drilling at Pilar Project

Colibri Resource (TSE:CBI) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Colibri Resource Corporation and its partner, Tocvan Ventures Corp., are set to begin a diamond drilling program at the Pilar Gold & Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, targeting a robust geological model for a maiden resource estimation. The project aims to become a near-term producing asset, with plans for a 50,000-tonne bulk test mine sample next year to further evaluate its potential. This initiative highlights the collaboration’s commitment to advancing the project’s development and enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:CBI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.