Colibri Resource Advances Exploration with Fresh Funding

Colibri Resource (TSE:CBI) has released an update.

Colibri Resource Corporation has successfully closed the first segment of its private placement, raising $305,500, and plans to complete a second tranche soon. The funds are earmarked for exploration of its gold projects in Mexico and general working capital. Additionally, Colibri sold its RC Drill Rig for $395,000 to fund drilling at its promising San Perfecto target, which shows signs of high-level gold mineralization.

