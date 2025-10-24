Colgate-Palmolive (India) Releases Q2 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited ( (IN:COLPAL) ) is now available.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ending September 30, 2025. These results were published in The Financial Express and Loksatta newspapers, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, which could influence investor confidence and market position.

More about Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, focusing primarily on oral care products. The company is known for its toothpaste, toothbrushes, and other personal care products, maintaining a strong market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 28,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 614.5B INR

