Colgate-Palmolive (India) Declares Interim Dividend and Updates on Tax Provisions

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited ( (IN:COLPAL) ) has provided an announcement.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited announced the declaration of a First Interim Dividend of Rs. 24 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, payable from November 19, 2025. The company communicated to shareholders about the tax provisions applicable to dividend payments, highlighting the tax deduction at source requirements for both resident and non-resident shareholders, in accordance with the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited operates in the consumer goods industry, primarily focusing on oral care products such as toothpaste and toothbrushes. The company is a prominent player in the Indian market, offering a range of personal care products.

