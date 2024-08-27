Coles Group Unveils Annual Financial Results

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Limited has released its Appendix 4E and Annual Report for the fiscal year ending on 30 June 2024, in compliance with ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001. Investors and analysts can access a webcast of the company’s analyst briefing via the Coles Group website. The announcement and the availability of the detailed financial documents underscore the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

