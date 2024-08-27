Coles Group Unveils 2024 Governance Statement

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Limited has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, underscoring the company’s commitment to strong governance as a cornerstone for better business. The Board has authorized the announcement, which is available for investors and the media. The statement is expected to provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s governance practices and principles.

For further insights into AU:COL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.