Coles Group Unveils 2024 Financial Milestones

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Limited has released its Full Year Results Presentation for 2024, a significant update for investors and market watchers. The announcement, which is fully endorsed by the company’s Board, highlights the latest financial milestones and strategic partnerships, including a notable collaboration with Sundrop Farms to launch the Grandma’s Heirloom Tomato range. This financial disclosure is expected to provide valuable insights into Coles’ market position and future growth trajectory.

