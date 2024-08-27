Coles Group Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Limited reported a solid increase in their financial results for the full year of 2024, with underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and net profit after tax (NPAT) growing by 5.6% and 4.1% respectively on a normalised basis. The company’s strategic initiatives led to a notable 7.3% growth in underlying EBIT and a record level of team member engagement. Coles also made significant advancements in eCommerce, with a 30.1% growth in Supermarkets, and completed key milestones in their Automated Distribution Centre and Customer Fulfilment Centre programs.

