Colefax Group Reports Modest Growth Amidst Mixed Market Conditions

Colefax ( (GB:CFX) ) has provided an announcement.

Colefax Group PLC reported its half-year financial results, showing a modest increase in group sales by 1.8% to £52.79 million, although pre-tax profits slightly decreased by 0.5% to £4.36 million. The Fabric Division, which constitutes a significant portion of the group’s sales, performed strongly in the US with a 7% increase but faced challenges in the UK with an 8% decrease. The company returned £2.4 million to shareholders through a share buyback, which is expected to benefit future earnings per share. Despite a challenging market environment in the UK and Europe, the company remains optimistic about future prospects, particularly in the US, and plans to invest further in its US distribution network and Fabric Division brands.

More about Colefax

Colefax Group PLC is an international company specializing in the design and distribution of furnishing fabrics and wallpapers, also owning a prominent interior decorating business. The company operates under five brand names: Colefax and Fowler, Cowtan & Tout, Jane Churchill, Manuel Canovas, and Larsen, and serves various segments of the soft furnishings market.

YTD Price Performance: -1.88%

Average Trading Volume: 8,541

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £45.98M

