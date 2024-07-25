Coinbase Global Expands Board, Appoints Three New Directors

The latest announcement is out from Coinbase Global (COIN).

Coinbase Global, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors from seven to ten members, appointing Christa Davies, Paul Clement, and Chris Lehane as new directors, effective immediately. These appointments will last until the company’s 2025 annual stockholders’ meeting or until any earlier director departure. Davies and Clement will join the Audit and Compliance Committee, with director compensation following the established non-employee program. Additionally, Coinbase has standard indemnification agreements with the new directors and maintains business dealings with their respective companies, Aon and Haun Ventures, on an arms-length basis. The new directors are also users of Coinbase’s platform, similar to other executives and significant stockholders.

