Cohort Subsidiary Clinches £21.4M Government Deals

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc’s subsidiary, Marlborough Communications Ltd (MCL), has been awarded two significant orders totaling £21.4m from a UK government customer. The work is set to begin immediately and is expected to be completed within a year. This success exemplifies MCL’s effective business model and contributes to the Group’s solid order book, ensuring greater revenue visibility.

For further insights into GB:CHRT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.