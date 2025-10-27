Cohort plc Finance Director Exercises Share Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cohort plc ( (GB:CHRT) ) has shared an update.

Cohort plc announced that Simon Walther, the Finance Director, exercised options over 1,015 ordinary shares at a price of 532 pence per share under the Cohort plc Savings Related Share Option Scheme. This transaction increases Mr. Walther’s beneficial interest to 150,818 shares, representing 0.32% of the company’s total issued share capital. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CHRT) stock is a Hold with a £1467.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cohort plc stock, see the GB:CHRT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CHRT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CHRT is a Neutral.

Cohort plc’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue growth and a solid balance sheet, is the primary driver of its stock score. However, the stock’s relatively high valuation and neutral technical indicators moderate the overall score.

More about Cohort plc

Cohort plc is a parent company of seven innovative businesses based in the UK, Australia, Germany, and Portugal, providing a range of services and products for domestic and export customers in the defense and related markets. The company operates in two segments: Communications and Intelligence, and Sensors and Effectors, offering advanced communications systems, satellite communications, data technology, electronic and surveillance technology, sonar systems, and technology-based products for defense and transport markets.

Average Trading Volume: 163,347

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £629.7M

