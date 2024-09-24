Cohort plc Expects Growth with Robust Order Book

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc, an AIM-listed independent technology group, reports a record financial year with a closing order book of £518.7m and anticipates first-half trading for FY2025 to surpass the previous year, driven by strong order intake in its Sensors and Effectors segment. The company’s optimistic outlook is supported by recent contract wins totaling over £120m and an order book standing at £575m as of September 2024, signaling revenue and profit forecasts slightly ahead of previous expectations. Cohort’s growth strategy focuses on organic development and targeted acquisitions, buoyed by increased global defence investment due to current geopolitical tensions.

