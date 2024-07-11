Cohort plc Announces Upcoming Full Year Results

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc, a diverse technology group serving the defence and related markets, is set to release its full year financial results on July 17, 2024. The announcement will be accompanied by a meeting for analysts, hosted by CEO Andrew Thomis and Finance Director Simon Walther. Cohort, listed on London’s AIM since 2006, operates across the UK, Germany, and Portugal through six subsidiaries specializing in communications, intelligence, sensors, and effectors for defence and security sectors.

