Cohort plc Announces Record-Breaking Financial Year

Cohort plc (GB:CHRT) has released an update.

Cohort plc celebrated a year of record-breaking revenue, profits, and an unprecedented order book surpassing half a billion pounds. The company’s financial results exceeded market expectations, with significant growth in order intake and a robust performance in the Sensors and Effectors division. Looking ahead, Cohort’s substantial order book lays a strong foundation for continued growth and shareholder returns, with a positive outlook for the coming years.

