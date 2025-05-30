Coherus Biosciences Rebrands to Coherus Oncology

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Coherus Biosciences ( (CHRS) ) has provided an update.

On May 29, 2025, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. changed its name to Coherus Oncology, Inc. to better align with its focus on innovative cancer therapeutics. This strategic transformation underscores the company’s commitment to advancing its oncology pipeline, including FDA-approved treatments and promising candidates in clinical trials, aiming to set new standards in cancer care and improve patient outcomes.

The most recent analyst rating on (CHRS) stock is a Buy with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coherus Biosciences stock, see the CHRS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CHRS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CHRS is a Neutral.

Coherus Biosciences’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and bearish technical indicators. While the company’s strategic shift towards oncology and recent corporate events provide potential future growth opportunities, the current financial instability and market pressures weigh heavily on the score.

More about Coherus Biosciences

Coherus Oncology, Inc. is a commercial-stage innovative oncology company focusing on proprietary immuno-oncology medicines. It is developing a portfolio of novel combination therapies aimed at unlocking immune resistance to current therapies, with products like LOQTORZI, a next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, and other promising pipeline candidates targeting various cancers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,851,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $92.64M

