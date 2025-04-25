Coherus Biosciences Board Member Stolper Steps Down

Coherus Biosciences ( (CHRS) ) has issued an update.

On April 22, 2025, Mark D. Stolper, a member of the Board of Directors at Coherus BioSciences, announced his decision not to stand for re-election at the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. His departure is not due to any disagreements with the company, and he will continue to serve in a consulting role until the end of 2026. Following his decision, the board will reduce its size to nine directors. To ensure balanced representation among the board’s classes, on April 23, 2025, Rita A. Karachun and Michael Ryan were reclassified to different board classes, maintaining uninterrupted service while complying with the company’s Certificate of Incorporation.

Coherus Biosciences presents a mixed picture. Financial challenges, particularly a weak balance sheet, are significant concerns. However, strong revenue growth and strategic moves like the UDENYCA divestiture provide a positive outlook. Technical indicators suggest some upward momentum, and the low P/E ratio signals undervaluation. Positive developments in earnings calls and corporate events contribute to a moderate overall score.

