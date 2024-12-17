Cohen & Steers Announces New President Appointment

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Cohen & Steers ( (CNS) ) just unveiled an update.

Cohen & Steers announced the appointment of Jon Cheigh as President, effective January 1, 2025. Cheigh, who has been with the company since 2005, will continue his role as Chief Investment Officer, focusing on leading the investment department. This move is part of the company’s long-term leadership strategy, acknowledging Cheigh’s transformative impact on their real estate team and investment department. The appointment is seen as a step towards ensuring future growth and the development of the next generation of leadership within the firm.

Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, and multi-strategy solutions. Established in 1986, the firm is based in New York City, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.

YTD Price Performance: 33.81%

Average Trading Volume: 211,572

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.98B

