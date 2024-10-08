Cogra 48 SA Nears Pre-Crisis Turnover Levels

Cogra 48 SA (FR:ALCOG) has released an update.

Cogra 48 SA reported a first-quarter turnover of €8.5M for the fiscal year 2024/25, indicating a market normalization with figures close to the pre-energy crisis level. Despite a significant year-over-year decline due to a high comparison base from a previous spike in demand, the company is preparing for the winter season with improved production capacities and a solid order book. Cogra remains poised for sustainable growth with modern production facilities, significant storage capacities, and a diversified customer base.

For further insights into FR:ALCOG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.