Cogra 48 SA Demonstrates Resilience Amidst Market Challenges

Cogra 48 SA, a French wood energy pioneer, reported a resilient annual performance for 2023/2024 despite a 24% drop in revenue due to the energy crisis and a warmer winter. The company maintained an EBITDA margin above 10% with a net income margin of 1.6%, showcasing strong industrial fundamentals and financial agility. Cogra is positioned for sustainable growth with an adjusted supply and sales strategy, modern production capacities, and a robust order book.

