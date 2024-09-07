Cognyte Software Shareholders Approve Key Proposals

Cognyte Software (CGNT) has released an update.

At Cognyte Software Ltd.’s Annual Meeting, shareholders approved the re-election of directors Earl Shanks and Elad Sharon, amendments to CEO Elad Sharon’s employment terms, and the appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman as independent auditors. Two additional proposals related to the election of a new director and indemnification agreements were rejected. The approved items were in line with the board’s recommendations, with a strong shareholder turnout of over 81% of outstanding shares represented.

