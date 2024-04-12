Cogeco Communications Reports Mixed Q2 Results

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) has released an update.

Cogeco Communications reported a slight revenue decline of 0.8% to $730.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, despite a strong Internet subscriber growth and the upcoming launch of its Breezeline mobile service in the U.S. Profits dipped by 7.4% to $96.6 million, but earnings per share saw a marginal increase to $2.20, thanks to share repurchases. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 10.1% and reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 financial guidelines.

