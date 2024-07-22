COG Financial Services Eyes Growth Post-Meeting

COG Financial Services Limited (AU:COG) has released an update.

COG Financial Services Limited has announced the successful passing of a resolution at their recent General Meeting, with the potential for significant growth in their three main business areas: asset finance, novated leasing, and asset management and lending. The company, which is already Australia’s largest asset finance group, sees ample opportunity for expansion through both organic growth and future consolidation within the industry.

